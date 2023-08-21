Man dead after 2-motorcycle crash in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is dead after a two-motorcycle crash in Barron County Saturday.

According to information from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 19, 2023, at 10:17 p.m. authorities received a report of a motorcycle crash on County Highway M near 19 ½ Avenue, east of Rice Lake.

The Sheriff’s Department says investigation shows two motorcycles, both travelling south on County Highway M, collided with each other causing both to lose control. A man was flown from the scene but later died at the hospital. The other driver fled the scene but was later found.

The Sheriff’s Department identifies the man who died as 37-year-old Charles Kee of Rice Lake. The other driver is identified as 31-year-old Tyler Baker of Rice Lake.

The crash is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

