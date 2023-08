EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Nichole Marty for the Sunshine Award. She is such an amazing nurse practitioner and takes such special care with every patient that she sees. I enjoy everyday that I get to work with her and enjoy seeing the smiles on the faces of her patients. She is my sunshine every day!

Suzanne Jerrett

