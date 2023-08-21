Public encouraged to take ‘Opioid Funding Prioritization Survey’

Eau Claire County emblem
Eau Claire County emblem(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Opioid Settlement Task Force says it is seeking public feedback on how funding should be disbursed as part of the Opioid Settlement.

According to information from Eau Claire County, currently, Eau Claire County is scheduled to receive an Opioid settlement of about $2.5 million, about $137,000 each year, for 18 years intended to be used for opioid abatement purposes. The Opioid Task Force of 11 people is tasked with recommending uses of the settlement funds.

The “Opioid Funding Prioritization Survey” is available HERE.

Additional information is available on Eau Claire County’s website HERE.

