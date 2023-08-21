A seasonable start to the week before extreme heat and humidity arrive

It was a hazy finish to the weekend as Canadian wildfire smoke made a return with mostly to partly sunny skies and temperatures running close to average. A large area of high pressure will continue drifting to our north tonight as skies turn partly cloudy. Overnight lows will stay mild with humidity sticking around as temperatures cool into the mid-60s. The new work week will start off dry under a partly to mostly cloudy sky with high pressure remaining in place over the Northern Great Lakes. Wildfire smoke looks to linger in the area, though much of it should stay confined to the upper atmosphere as temperatures will be seasonable in the low 80s. Hopefully you’ll have a chance to enjoy the cooler weather as significant changes will be heading our way over the next few days!

High pressure slides to the north with extra clouds around Monday (WEAU)

On Tuesday, a large heat ridge centered over the Central United States will begin to strengthen as we find ourselves on the northern periphery in doing so. Meanwhile, at the surface, a warm front located just to the southwest will meander into South-Central Wisconsin. This will set us up for stretch of hot and humid weather, that may become extreme for parts of the area, especially mid-week. Locations that end up under the front will be the hottest, though all of Western Wisconsin will still be in for some high heat regardless. Our heatwave will kick off Tuesday with areas near and north of I-94 reaching into the low 90s, while most of the Coulee Region will see highs in the upper 90s and near 100. By Wednesday, the ridge axis will crest over the Upper Midwest with our warm front still in the vicinity. This is when temperatures look to peak with widespread readings in the mid to upper 90s likely. Our southern counties will have a good shot at seeing air temperatures around, if not, just above the century mark. Little improvement can be expected Thursday as highs will still be in the 90s, though the upper-level ridge will start to flatten out with an upper shortwave trough traversing Southern Canada. In addition to the very hot weather, dew points each day from Tuesday to Thursday will range through the upper 60s and tropical 70s. The combination of extreme heat and humidity could allow heat index values to reach up to 110° in our west and southwestern counties. This will lead to an increased risk for heat-related illnesses, and that’s why an Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect for these areas from 11am Tuesday to 8pm Thursday. As for the rest of the area, heat index will still very much be a factor as “feels-like” temperatures could reach up to 105°.

An Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect Tuesday through Thursday this week (WEAU)

While much of the week will feature dry weather and sunshine, there are indications that we could see an isolated shower or storm sometime Friday as the upper shortwave drops in from the northwest. There are plenty of uncertainties this far out, so we’ll have to watch how things evolve in the days ahead. For those of you who do not enjoy the heat, relief looks to come at the end of this week and into the weekend as a couple of cold fronts pass through. After temperatures in the low 80s Friday, we’ll fall into the mid and upper 70s over the weekend with high pressure taking hold.

