TAMMY KING

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate my amazing wife, Tammy King, for the Sunshine Award. She is a selfless, hardworking woman, who for the past 24 years has been working with people who have disabilities in several countries. She helps them get jobs when they’ve fallen on hard times. She helps them obtain housing and employment. She is absolutely amazing and dedicated to helping others.

Jameison King

