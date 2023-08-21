Tilden Tigers win WBA State Championship

The Tilden Tigers hoist the 2023 WBA Championship trophy.
The Tilden Tigers hoist the 2023 WBA Championship trophy.
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Tilden Tigers are the Wisconsin Baseball Association State Champions. The Tigers defeated the Everest Merchants 7-1 in the title game that was played in Osseo.

Earlier in the day, the Tigers defeated the Osseo Merchants in the semfinals to advance to the title game. Tilden had lost to the Osseo Merchants earlier this month in the CRBL championship.

The title is the first for the Tigers since 2004.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

