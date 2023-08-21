Vaccine recommendations ahead of flu season

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Many people look forward to the fall for the changing colors and cooler temperatures, but the fall season also tends to bring a rise in respiratory illnesses. As we get closer to the fall, healthcare providers are preparing for the upcoming flu and COVID season.

“We have seen an uptick in COVID cases recently,” Kristy Polden, a public health nurse said. “It isn’t anything new. Usually in the fall, those kinds of respiratory symptoms do increase, especially when kids go back to school and they’re more confined than when they were outside all the time in summer.”

Scott Gooch, a physician assistant with the Marshfield Clinic Health System said it’s not clear whether COVID and flu cases will be more severe than years past.

“The last several years have really thrown a lot of the traditional models and just been thrown out and so we have to look at what’s on the horizon,” Gooch said.

To help protect from those illnesses, Gooch and Polden said you should get your flu shot and COVID booster when they become available.

“It shouldn’t make a difference if you get the COVID vaccine and the influenza vaccine at the same time. We would recommend getting them in different arms. That way, if there is any localized reaction, we know which vaccine would have caused it, but otherwise, it should be good for you to get both of them at the same time or to delay them by a week or two,” Polden said. “We recommend people getting those vaccines around September and October when they come out and become available to those people just so they don’t miss out. But otherwise, if people are waiting a little bit, it may last a little bit longer.”

“The sooner you can get it, the faster it’s in your system and you’re developing the antibodies in the body’s response to help prevent getting the flu as well as even if you do get it, help reduce the severity of the illness,” Gooch said.

Gooch said he expects the flu shot to become available soon.

“Early September is when they’ll be available and they will really start advertising and recommending people to get them in September through October because the annual peaks that we’ll see are usually mid-November through mid-March,” Gooch said. “It takes about two weeks for the influenza vaccine to be effective.”

As for the COVID vaccine, Polden said she expects it to become available from mid-September to mid-October.

Both healthcare providers said the COVID vaccine will not protect against influenza and the flu shot won’t protect against COVID so it’s important to get both immunizations to stay protected.

