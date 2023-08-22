Countdown to Kindergarten helps students prepare for school

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The first day of school is inching closer and the Children’s Museum of Eau Claire is looking to help kindergarteners prepare. On Thursday, Aug. 24 the museum will open its doors from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for their Countdown to Kindergarten event. Kindergarteners will have the chance to prepare for school by practicing things like riding a bus and going through the lunch line with the help of community partners like Student Transit, Girl Scouts, and more.

“It’s really getting kids excited for school,” Chief Learning Officer, Mike Lee said. “Transitioning from the summer and the fall while still having fun and kinda getting focused for the new year ahead.”

Countdown to Kindergarten is free for families to attend. Lee said the museum will also be open for play during the event as well.

