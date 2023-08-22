EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: heat indexes over 100 likely as hot and humid weather moves in

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After a cooler start to the work week, we are tracking some of the hottest weather so far this summer in Western Wisconsin as southerly winds increase with a large heat dome advancing northward into the Upper Midwest. The combination of high heat and humidity will likely make it feel like most places are over 100 degrees the next few days. This makes for dangerous conditions as there is an increased risk for heat-related illnesses to set in. Because of this, the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for much of the area from 11am Tuesday to 10pm Thursday. Heat indexes up to 115 degrees will be possible for those under the warning, while heat index values up to 105° will be possible in Barron, Rusk, and Taylor Counties, where a Heat Advisory will be in effect for the same period of time.

An Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory will be in effect for extreme heat/humidity (WEAU)

Temperatures the next few days will be climbing into the 90s, with the peak of our heat coming on Wednesday as most places will see highs in the mid to upper 90s. Our southern counties will have a good chance at reaching the low 100s. Meanwhile, it will feel downright muggy out with dew points forecast to be anywhere from the upper 60s into the 70s.

Hot and humid weather gives way to dangerous heat index values (WEAU)

It will be extremely important to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the air conditioning, especially if you work outside for a living. Be sure to check on your neighbors and the elderly during this stretch of hot weather. As for pets, they should be brought inside as our furry friends are just as susceptible to heat illnesses as humans.

Helpful tips on what to do when it comes to dangerous heat (WEAU)

Heat is the number one cause of weather-related fatalities in the United States, so you’ll also want to know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. More information can be found on the graphic below.

Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke (WEAU)

