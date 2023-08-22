Fmr. Gov. Walker weighs in on GOP debate, says Trump should’ve come

The first debate puts a spotlight on Wisconsin, which Walker said is intentional.
By Gabriella Rusk and Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker said Republican candidates participating in the first primary presidential debate of the 2024 election season will be speaking directly to the American people, seeking to stand out early amid a crowded GOP field.

The first debate puts a spotlight on Wisconsin, which Walker said is intentional.

“Wisconsin is top of the list, there’s a purpose,” Walker said. “Why the convention was selected here, why the first debate is here, why you’re going to see a tremendous amount of attention and focus from all the candidates plus President Trump between now and not just the primary season but between now and next November.”

Walker said he believes former President Donald Trump is making a mistake by deciding to not come for the first debate.

“I think he would have fared well on the stage, again I saw it first hand,” Walker said. “He took charge of the first few debates and kind of dominated from there on out. He does stand to risk the possibility that one or more of these candidates could take hold and that might be the point he looks back to and says here’s what changed.”

As a former presidential candidate in 2016, Walker said the candidates will need to find ways to make a name for themselves amidst a crowded GOP field and show confidence as they make their case in Fiserv Forum.

“You actually have to come out here and have passion, you have to have confidence have a performance that people will go, that’s the person, that’s the candidate I’m most interested in.”

Walker thinks the issues the candidates will focus on are the economy, national security, public safety, and education. He also expects they’ll talk about former President Trump and the indictments.

Walker says of the candidates who will take to the stage on Wednesday could be a big night for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Tim Scott from South Carolina.

Hear more from Gov. Scott Walker on what he expects ahead of the first Republican primary presidential debate.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dangerous heat index values in store Wednesday
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: heat and humidity peak Wednesday with dangerous heat index values
Derrick Van Orden
Rep. Van Orden announces passing of oldest daughter
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say

Latest News

The law went into effect on June 27, 2023
New law goes into effect to protect pregnant workers nationwide
The announcement comes one year after the Supreme Court overturned the abortion rights once...
House Democrats introduce Abortion Justice Act
The announcement comes one year after the Supreme Court overturned the abortion rights once...
House Democrats introduce Abortion Justice Act
Democrats reintroduce a bill to federally protect contraception
Democrats reintroduce bill to safeguard access to contraception
Democrats reintroduce a bill to federally protect contraception
Democrats reintroduce bill to safeguard access to contraception