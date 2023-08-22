Gov. Evers orders flags flown half staff in honor of Korean war veteran

By Abigail Leavins
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers ordered flags to be flown half-staff on Wednesday to honor U.S. Corporal Donald L. DuPont.

Corporal DuPont died in the Korean war and his remains were identified earlier this year and now have been returned to Wisconsin for burial.

“The effort to see Corporal DuPont returned home to Wisconsin was an endeavor that took the cooperation, coordination, and dedication of many, and we are grateful for the effort to ensure no service member is left behind,” Gov. Evers said.

Corporal DuPont was reported missing in action in December 1950 during a battle near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. His remains were found in January 2023 after Korea turned in boxes of the remains of American service members from the war.

He will be buried in Fairchild on Wednesday, August 23.

“We are glad that Corporal DuPont can now be laid to rest in peace,” Gov. Evers said. “Wisconsin will forever remember his service and his sacrifice.”

