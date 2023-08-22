Interview: After school snacks with Hy-Vee dietitian
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s back-to-school time, and the busy schedules have already begun. Hy-Vee dietitian Jena DeMoss discusses the importance of healthy snacks as you transition your kids back to school.
Some great combos (that provide protein & fiber) include:
· Fairlife Yogurt & granola
· Beef stick + Apple slices
· Popcorn + String cheese
· Celery + Nut butter
· Strawberries + Dark chocolate hummus – Could have anchor try if haven’t already
· Carrots + Hummus or Yogurt-based dressing
· Hard-boiled egg + Hy-Vee Short Cuts triple berry blend
· Catalina Crunch – Ripple
o Catalina Crunch cereal has 0 grams of sugar, 11 grams of protein and 9 grams of fiber, making it a better choice for stabilizing blood sugars.
o One cup of Ripple contains 8 grams of protein which you’ll find in an equal serving of cow’s milk
PB&J Energy Bites
Makes 32 balls
All you need:
1 pkg Crunchies Freeze-Dried Mixed Fruit (or dried fruit of choice)
1 cup natural peanut butter
1/3 cup honey
2 cups Hy-Vee quick oats
¼ cup chia seeds
2 scoops Hy-Vee vanilla whey protein powder
Freezer prep:
1. Crush dried fruit mix.
2. In large bowl combine all ingredients and mix well.
3. Roll into 1-inch balls and place in gallon-sized freezer bag. Double bag with labeled and dated bag.
Cooking instructions:
1. Thaw overnight and enjoy!
