Interview: After school snacks with Hy-Vee dietitian

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s back-to-school time, and the busy schedules have already begun. Hy-Vee dietitian Jena DeMoss discusses the importance of healthy snacks as you transition your kids back to school.

Some great combos (that provide protein & fiber) include:

· Fairlife Yogurt & granola

· Beef stick + Apple slices

· Popcorn + String cheese

· Celery + Nut butter

· Strawberries + Dark chocolate hummus – Could have anchor try if haven’t already

· Carrots + Hummus or Yogurt-based dressing

· Hard-boiled egg + Hy-Vee Short Cuts triple berry blend

· Catalina Crunch – Ripple

o Catalina Crunch cereal has 0 grams of sugar, 11 grams of protein and 9 grams of fiber, making it a better choice for stabilizing blood sugars.

o One cup of Ripple contains 8 grams of protein which you’ll find in an equal serving of cow’s milk

PB&J Energy Bites

Makes 32 balls

All you need:

1 pkg Crunchies Freeze-Dried Mixed Fruit (or dried fruit of choice)

1 cup natural peanut butter

1/3 cup honey

2 cups Hy-Vee quick oats

¼ cup chia seeds

2 scoops Hy-Vee vanilla whey protein powder

Freezer prep:

1. Crush dried fruit mix.

2. In large bowl combine all ingredients and mix well.

3. Roll into 1-inch balls and place in gallon-sized freezer bag. Double bag with labeled and dated bag.

Cooking instructions:

1. Thaw overnight and enjoy!

