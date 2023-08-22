Interview: Colfax Tractor Fest

By Judy Clark
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLFAX, Wis. (WEAU) - The 3rd Annual Colfax FFA Tractor Fest is Saturday, August 26 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Colfax Fairgrounds.

The event is held by Colfax FFA and Alumni, and features a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., music by Blue Drifters Bluegrass Band from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., Tractor Show (all tractors welcome), Made in Colfax locally made crafts and baked goods, toy vendors, concessions, kids fun zone, raffle.

Facebook Page

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said one of the motorcycle drivers was pronounced dead...
Authorities name person who died in Trempealeau County car vs. motorcycles crash
Ambulance
Man dead after 2-motorcycle crash in Barron County
Caleb Olson was last seen in the Boyceville area on August 19.
Boyceville Police Department: Missing juvenile found safe
An Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory will be in effect for extreme heat/humidity
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: heat indexes over 100 likely as hot and humid weather moves in

Latest News

LINCOLN HIGH SCHOOL INDIVIDUALIZED EDUCATION PROGRAM
JEFF HERRIED
NICHOLE MARTY
JOHN OXLEY