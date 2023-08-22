Interview: Colfax Tractor Fest

COLFAX, Wis. (WEAU) - The 3rd Annual Colfax FFA Tractor Fest is Saturday, August 26 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Colfax Fairgrounds.

The event is held by Colfax FFA and Alumni, and features a pancake breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., music by Blue Drifters Bluegrass Band from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., Tractor Show (all tractors welcome), Made in Colfax locally made crafts and baked goods, toy vendors, concessions, kids fun zone, raffle.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.