Portion of Highway SS renamed for fallen officers

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A portion of County Highway SS in Barron County now stands with a new name in honor of two fallen heroes.

It’s been four months since officers Emily Breidenbach and Hunter Scheel were killed in the line of duty.

“It’s rough,” Ron Ambrozaitis, the Chetek Police Chief said. “What’s the hardest part is we’re just 50 yards from where they were killed. So, it is hard for us to be here but it’s good. I’m grateful for the county to bring this to us and give them this honor.”

Now, a portion of County Highway SS between Cameron and Chetek will be honored with their names. It is now called. “The Officer Emily Breidenbach and Officer Hunter Scheel Memorial Highway.”

“Besides the dedication for the two officers, I mean, it tells the community that we’re here. We’re protecting and we are willing to give the ultimate sacrifice,” Ambrozaitis said.

“We have to patrol there every day. We have to drive by there,” Adam Steffen, the Cameron Police Chief said. “The village limits are down past where we are here, probably a couple of thousand feet or so. It’s just nice to have this here.”

As both departments continue to heal, each police chief said the ongoing community support has been appreciated.

“It goes further than just Cameron or Chetek. You know, our whole county basically was in on this,” Steffens said. “I can guarantee you that I was telling somebody else here that we got it. We still get letters every day.”

“Day by day we’re kind of getting back up to full speed again but it’s hard,” Ambrozaitis said. “It’s a struggle every day coming into our departments and not seeing our familiar faces again. That’s the hard part, but we’ll get there.”

The signs remind the community of their lives and the legacy they leave with them.

“This forever will be Emily and Hunter’s stretch of Highway SS in Barron County,” Steffen said.

Last month the Barron County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved renaming the portion of the highway. The family of the two officers and fellow law enforcement officials attended the unveiling of the signs.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.