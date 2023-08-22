A stretch of extreme heat and humidity takes hold in Western Wisconsin

It was a cloudy and cool start to the week as temperatures only made it into the 70s across much of the area. Weak high pressure will continue drifting over the Northern Great Lakes tonight with early cloud cover giving way to gradual clearing overnight. A few showers and storms may graze our northeastern counties late, with the potential of an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm. The primary threat will be large hail, but a few stronger wind gusts can’t be ruled out. Winds will be occasionally breezy from the east-southeast as lows drop into the upper 60s. Tomorrow marks the start of high heat and humidity that will be working into the area through Thursday. Dangerous heat indexes are expected as a result, and that’s why the National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Warning as well as a Heat Advisory from 11am tomorrow to 10pm Thursday. Counties in the advisory could see heat index values up to 105°, while locations in the warning may see those up to 115°. More alerts will follow on Thursday after these expire.

An Excessive Heat Warning and Heat Advisory will be in effect for extreme heat/humidity (WEAU)

A large upper-level ridge of high pressure over the Central United States will begin to amplify tomorrow as it expands northward. Meanwhile, a surface warm front will slowly lift to the north and east during the day, giving way to increasing south-southeast winds under the boundary. We will have the perfect set up in place to warm quite a bit as afternoon highs are forecast to reach the low 90s in the Chippewa Valley with readings in the upper 90s likely further south and west. This will come with very muggy conditions as dew points hang out in the tropical 70s. Weather-wise, a few clouds very early should give way to abundant sunshine.

A warm front sits over the area with heat and humidity working in (WEAU)

The peak of our hot and humid weather looks to come on Wednesday, when the heat ridge crests over the Upper Midwest while our warm front stays in our vicinity with much of Western Wisconsin underneath it. Sunshine will prevail as temperatures climb into the mid and upper 90s. Some of our southern counties will likely top out in the low 100s, including La Crosse as they are forecast to break the existing record of 101°, set back in 1948. Should they reach the century mark, it’ll be the first time since July 17, 2012. The incredibly high heat will come with more very uncomfortable humidity as a lot of places will feel like they’re in the 110′s. There won’t be much relief at night as low temperatures will be in the 70s. We’ll still hang on to the 90s Thursday, but this will mark the end of our heatwave as the upper ridge begins to break down with a weak low and cold front also sliding through. By Friday, we’ll be back near average in the mid-80s with sun and clouds. An upper-level shortwave trough will slide down from the northwest, and that could generate an isolated shower or storm at some point in the day. This weekend will feel much better, both in terms of temperature and humidity as another cold front slides through from the north while Canadian high pressure builds in. Partly sunny skies Saturday will give way to plenty of sunshine Sunday as highs top out in the upper 70s.

