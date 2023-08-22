UW-Eau Claire opens academic year with annual ‘Blugold Breakfast’

Blugold Breakfast
Blugold Breakfast(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff and Leeann Stapleton
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In a few short weeks classes will begin at University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

Tuesday morning, faculty opened the new academic year with the “Annual Blugold Breakfast.”

Going into his 11th year as UW-Eau Claire Chancellor, James Schmidt reflected on the past decade.

He highlighted the accomplishments such as the University’s partnership with Mayo Clinic, a new Science and Health Science Building, and the construction of the Sonnentag Center.

Schmidt also said the school is working to get enrollment numbers back to pre-pandemic levels. Schmidt added the spring 2024 class will be the first to graduate in the Sonnentag Center.

Eight faculty members were also presented with Excellence Awards at this year’s “Blugold Breakfast.”

