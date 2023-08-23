Chippewa Falls woman killed in Sawyer County hit and run incident

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOWN OF SAND LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa Falls woman is dead after a hit and run over the weekend.

The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday, 18-year-old Kaylie Schwingle was on a snowmobile trail in the Town of Sand Lake, south of Hayward. An investigation revealed she had earlier been at a so-called underage alcohol ‘Snapchat’ party where people are invited on the app to a remote location for the party. They say a 16-year-old boy was leaving the party in a truck and ran over Schwingle who was sitting on the side of the trail. Schwingle later died from her injuries.

The Sheriff is asking anyone with information about the party to contact law enforcement.

