Cooling centers help to beat the heat

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Dangerously hot weather will be making its way to the coulee region tomorrow, making it challenging for people to find ways to cool off.

La Crosse fire community risk educator Molly McCormick shares some tips about how you can keep yourself and everyone around you safe.

“If you don’t have air conditioning where you live and you need to escape the heat, well, there’s a ton of public options here in little la Crosse area as like the library is a great place to go. They have great resources and a great way to spend your time. But you can go to the shopping centers, you can go to other public locations. When in doubt, you can give any nonprofit a call and see what their options are,” says McCormick. “It’s a good idea to check in on people that might be more at risk. And so if you have elderly neighbors, just kind of give them a quick hello, seeing how they’re doing and making sure they have those needs met. If you’ve got kiddos that want to go outside and it’s tough at the end of the summer, everybody wants to be outside soaking it in, but making sure that they’re being safe.

Vernon county emergency management director Brandon Larson provides a similar solution to the options mentioned by McCormick... Cooling centers.

“We reached out to all the municipalities to see if they’re going to have any cooling centers because of the excessive heat for the next few days. So we just have them available for those who may not have air conditioning and need a place to go to kind of cool off during the daytime hours. Some of our centers around the county are just community centers, so there’s not a whole lot to do there. Just some tables and chairs, place to hang out, you know, plug in your your electronic devices. A few of them are libraries. So those obviously, you can read books and just kind of hang out,” says Larson.

The cooling centers will be open in eight different towns across Vernon county include:

Viroqua: Mc Intosh Memorial Library

205 South Rock Avenue

Hours: 9AM-8PM

Viola: Viola Public Library

137 South Main Street

Hours: Wed - 2PM-7PM, Thurs - 9:30AM-5PM

Lafarge: Lawton Memorial Library

118 North Bird Street

Hours: Wed - 1PM-7PM

Westby: Westby Community Center

206 North Main

Hours: 8AM-8PM

Coon Valley: Coon Valley Village Hall

108 Roosevelt Street

Hours: 8AM-5PM

Desoto: Village Community Center

57 Crawford Street

Hours: 12PM-8PM

Stoddard: Stoddard Village Hall

Hours: 8AM-5PM

Hillsboro:

First Congregational Church

602 High Avenue

Hours: Wed - 6AM-8PM

Hillsboro Public Library

819 High Avenue

Hours: 10AM-6PM

Gundersen St Joseph Hospital

400 Water Avenue

Hours: Whenever lobby is open

