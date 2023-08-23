Dangerous heat and humidity in store mid-week with an Excessive Heat Warning in effect

Sunshine took us through the afternoon hours as breezy south and southwest winds quickly helped drive temperatures into the 90s with dew points rising through the tropical 70s. A warm front just to the southwest will make slow progress north and east tonight with breezy southerly flow sticking around. As a result, it will be a warm and muggy night across the area as lows only drop into the upper 70s, and potentially, low 80s for some locations. Eau Claire may break their existing record warm low temperature of 75°, set back in 1968 as we are forecast to drop to 76°. La Crosse will have the same opportunity as their record warm low temperature is 78°, set back in 1948. They’re forecast to see a low at 79°. Tomorrow will be a good day to stay inside and enjoy the air conditioning if you can as we will be reaching the peak of our hot and humid weather. A large upper-level ridge of high pressure will crest overhead, while winds generally remain out of the southwest with our warm front lifting over the area. These factors coupled with plenty of sunshine will allow temperatures to soar into the mid and upper 90s with triple digit heat possible in our southern counties. Dew points are likely to reach the “gross” category as most places will see those at or above 75°. The extreme heat and humidity will easily allow heat index values to climb over 100° during the afternoon, with it potentially feeling like some locations are up to 115°. There will be an increased risk for heat-related illnesses given the expected conditions, and that’s why an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for much of Western Wisconsin until 10pm tomorrow night. If you work outside for a living, be sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the A/C.

Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect through 10pm Wednesday for dangerous heat/humidity (WEAU)

A warm front stalls out with very hot and humid air working into Western Wisconsin (WEAU)

Thursday will bring the start of a gradual cooldown in the area as a weak low and front pass to the south with cooler air slowly working in. That said, highs will still be several degrees above average in the upper 80s with sun and clouds. While somewhat lower, humidity will remain a factor as dew points stay in the mid to upper 60s. Heat indexes could be as high as 95° with a Heat Advisory going into effect from 10pm Wednesday to 7pm Thursday. An Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect for the Coulee Region from 9pm Wednesday to 8pm Thursday with heat indexes up to 100° possible. The work week will wrap up with temperatures closer to normal and the chance for a spot shower or storm as an upper-level shortwave trough drops down from the northwest. A secondary cold front will slide through from the north late Friday into early Saturday, helping to cool us down even more with drier air building into the region. Our weekend weather is shaping up to be quite nice and comfortable as highs drop into the mid and upper 70s with partly to mostly sunny skies as surface high pressure takes hold. Looking ahead to next week, Monday may bring extra clouds as a trough carves out over Eastern Canada, while another ridge builds out west. There’s some differences among the long-range models as to the timing and strength of each feature, but for now, expect temperatures around average in the low 80s.

