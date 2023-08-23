DCF Secretary visits Monroe County for child support awareness month

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - Child support awareness month increases public awareness of those providing children with the support they need to be successful.

Department of children and families secretary Emilie Amundson explains why it’s important to recognize the people who work with children everyday.

“We’ve been celebrating this for many, many years now. But it’s an opportunity to really shine a light on a program that helps so many kids and families across the state. This is really about making sure that families are connecting with the resources and the supports that they need to be strong together. And it truly has a huge impact on kids,” says Amundson. “Here in Monroe county, they are our true partner in this work. They do a phenomenal job with a tiny staff and support so many folks throughout the county here. Counties are the most important tool, the most important part in helping us serve families.”

Amundson visited the Monroe county child support agency in Sparta to celebrate the month.

Child support director Pamela Pipkin details how crucial state support is for their operations, as well as why people should know about the program.

“It’s important for the whole society to know, because this is a program that is supported by federal and state dollars. So we are one of the best anti-poverty programs in the nation. For every dollar that is collected or dollar that is spent on child support in Wisconsin, we collect over five and a half dollars. So we are a wonderful program that assists families. So even if you don’t have children, you know somebody who is not living together, you know, somebody who’s had a child out of wedlock,” says Pipkin. “This was a huge year for us. We had bipartisan support in the governor’s budget, governor provided us extra funding and joint finance also agreed with that joint financing. So our program actually got additional funding in the state budget, which is amazing both sides agreed on that.

The Wisconsin support program served 343,000 children statewide in 2022 and they are hoping to help more children and their families this year. Earlier this year, the republican-led state legislature rejected funding for the child care counts program, which is set to end in January.

Governor Evers has called a special session for September 20th, and is proposing a more than one billion dollar investment in the state’s child care industry using the budget surplus.

