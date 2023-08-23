DNR seeking public input regarding Chippewa Falls Safe Drinking Water Loan Program Project

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is announcing the City of Chippewa Falls is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program to improve its public drinking water system.

The project includes the replacement of lead service lines throughout the City, the DNR says.

According to the DNR, the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program has determined that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects, and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project.

The DNR says the public is encouraged to submit comments regarding this decision and the potential environmental impacts of this project.

People are asked to submit comments by Sept. 6, 2023, to:

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

C/O Michelle Brietzman, Community Financial Assistance, CF/2

101 S Webster St. P.O. Box 7921 Madison, WI 53707

DNRCFELEnvironmentalReview@wisconsin.gov or 608-490-0187

Additional information is available on DNR’s website HERE.

