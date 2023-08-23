Dogs can beat the heat at the 15th Annual Chippewa Falls Dog Swim

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Do not be surprised if you see dogs doggy paddling in a Chippewa Falls community pool on Wednesday.

The 15th Annual Chippewa Falls Dog Swim is on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at the Bernard Willi Community Pool. from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dogs are welcomed into the pool if owners bring proof of rabies vaccination and pay the $5 fee per dog. Proceeds from the event will go towards the Happy Tail Dog Park general fund to help with park upkeep and other needs. With the heat wave on Wednesday the President of Happy Tail Dog Park, Mark Bassett, said there are some ways to manage the heat by the pool.

“There are two different corners with pretty decent shade for those who are stressed with temperature,” Bassett said. “There seems to be a nice breeze today which will be helpful, but it will be very sticky and hot. It should be a good time. The dogs will be as cool as they want. We’ll have water dishes, so as needed dogs can get refreshed.”

Bassett said during the dog swim people will not be allowed in the pool and participants should be monitoring their dogs to remove any waste as needed.

For more information about Happy Tails Dog Park click here. Bassett said an annual pass for the dog park costs $25 per dog and a daily pass costs $3 per dog.

