Efforts to stay cool with the extreme heat

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With extremely high temperatures, people and organizations are doing what they can to stay cool.

“It’s very muggy today,” Valerie Johnson of Hallie said. “Very humid.”

Those are thoughts shared by many when taking a step outside.

“It feels like it’s hot,” four-year-old Lipin said.

With temperatures that feel more than 100 degrees outside, community members are doing what they can to stay cool. That includes Valerie Johnson who was at River Prairie Park.

“We like this area because the splash pad is here but then there’s also the creek,” Johnson said. “So, for the older kids, they get tired of the splash pad pretty quickly. They can explore the creek, look for critters and acorns and things like that.”

Beyond finding ways to cool off outside, some people are avoiding the heat and staying inside.

“I’ve been sitting in front of a fan when I’ve been working and drinking a lot of water,” Lucy Franklin, a student at UW-Eau Claire who also works on campus said. “I’m probably going to go get something from the vending machine as well.”

To help keep their building air-conditioned, UW-Eau Claire actually closed Schneider Hall and the Nursing Building to help their cooling system.

“The chillers will shut themselves down when they’re overloaded and that’s what was happening,” Grace Crickette, UW-Eau Claire Vice Chancellor of Finance and Administration said. “So in order to continue to support the campus in its entirety, we needed to make some adjustments and close some of the buildings.”

Staff in those buildings were able to work from home for the remainder of the day or could go into another building on campus.

“I hate the head so it’s really nice to be able to stay cool,” Franklin said. “I also think it’s smart and energy efficient.”

Each person inside or outside doing what they can to avoid overheating.

“We’re definitely going to be having freezes today, that’s for sure,” Johnson said.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.