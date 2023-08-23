GOP Presidential Debate Preview from Milwaukee

By Bob Gallaher
Published: Aug. 23, 2023
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Many consider Wednesday night’s Republican Presidential Debate in Milwaukee as the kick off of Election 2024 and the run for the White House. Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum is hosting one of the first big events - the very first presidential candidates’ debate, this time for the GOP party. Hello Wisconsin’s Bob Gallaher spoke LIVE with WEAU’s Washington Bureau Correspondent Molly Martinez for a preview of the debate.

