Lane closure on Highway 29 in Chippewa County due to pavement buckle

Graphic
Graphic(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Department of Transportation says there is lane closure in Chippewa County on Wisconsin Highway 29 eastbound near Lake Hallie due to pavement buckle.

The left lane is closed west of Highway F for pavement buckle repair in Chippewa County, according to an alert from Wis. DOT.

At noon Wednesday, Wis. DOT gave the estimated duration of two hours.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dangerous heat index values in store Wednesday
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: heat and humidity peak Wednesday with dangerous heat index values
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Derrick Van Orden
Rep. Van Orden announces passing of oldest daughter
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (8/23/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (8/23/23)
Janet Protasiewicz
Wisconsin Republicans ask newly elected liberal justice to not hear redistricting case
UWEC
Multiple buildings on UW-Eau Claire’s campus to close Wednesday due to heat
Generic police lights
Price County Sheriff’s Office investigating assault in Catawba area