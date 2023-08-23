Lane closure on Highway 29 in Chippewa County due to pavement buckle

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Department of Transportation says there is lane closure in Chippewa County on Wisconsin Highway 29 eastbound near Lake Hallie due to pavement buckle.

The left lane is closed west of Highway F for pavement buckle repair in Chippewa County, according to an alert from Wis. DOT.

At noon Wednesday, Wis. DOT gave the estimated duration of two hours.

Alert | CHIPPEWA Co | Other | WIS 29 EB | COUNTY F | Left Lane | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG — 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) August 23, 2023

