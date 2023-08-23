News media descends on Milwaukee, putting city in national spotlight

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - As the nation prepares to tune in Wednesday for the first Republican debate, preparations are also underway for the people who bring viewers their coverage.

Members of the press and news media were spotted outside the Fiserv Forum Tuesday for set up and live coverage.

“If you follow politics, you are here in Milwaukee because of this first presidential debate,” Jon Decker, NBC15 White House correspondent, said.

With the Badger State as a backdrop, eight presidential hopefuls will stand side by side Wednesday. The Republican National Convention confirmed the eight candidates:

Governor Doug Burgum

Governor Chris Christie

Governor Ron DeSantis

Ambassador Nikki Haley

Governor Asa Hutchinson

Vice President Mike Pence

Vivek Ramaswamy

Senator Tim Scott

“Some people see it as the start of the real presidential primary season,” NBC News and MSNBC Correspondent Shaquille Brewster said. “Yes, you’ve seen these candidates have their campaign launches, you’ve seen them make statements, some have television ads already, but this is really the first time that a lot of voters will be hearing from these people and see them engage with one another on a big stage like this.”

NBC15′s coverage of the debate continues Wednesday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.