News media descends on Milwaukee, putting city in national spotlight

Members of the press and news media were spotted outside the Fiserv Forum Tuesday for set up and live coverage.
By Michelle Baik
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - As the nation prepares to tune in Wednesday for the first Republican debate, preparations are also underway for the people who bring viewers their coverage.

Members of the press and news media were spotted outside the Fiserv Forum Tuesday for set up and live coverage.

“If you follow politics, you are here in Milwaukee because of this first presidential debate,” Jon Decker, NBC15 White House correspondent, said.

With the Badger State as a backdrop, eight presidential hopefuls will stand side by side Wednesday. The Republican National Convention confirmed the eight candidates:

  • Governor Doug Burgum
  • Governor Chris Christie
  • Governor Ron DeSantis
  • Ambassador Nikki Haley
  • Governor Asa Hutchinson
  • Vice President Mike Pence
  • Vivek Ramaswamy
  • Senator Tim Scott

“Some people see it as the start of the real presidential primary season,” NBC News and MSNBC Correspondent Shaquille Brewster said. “Yes, you’ve seen these candidates have their campaign launches, you’ve seen them make statements, some have television ads already, but this is really the first time that a lot of voters will be hearing from these people and see them engage with one another on a big stage like this.”

NBC15′s coverage of the debate continues Wednesday.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dangerous heat index values in store Wednesday
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: heat and humidity peak Wednesday with dangerous heat index values
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Derrick Van Orden
Rep. Van Orden announces passing of oldest daughter
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say

Latest News

Republican Presidential Debate Preview from Milwaukee
GOP Presidential Debate Preview from Milwaukee
The law went into effect on June 27, 2023
New law goes into effect to protect pregnant workers nationwide
The announcement comes one year after the Supreme Court overturned the abortion rights once...
House Democrats introduce Abortion Justice Act
The announcement comes one year after the Supreme Court overturned the abortion rights once...
House Democrats introduce Abortion Justice Act
Democrats reintroduce a bill to federally protect contraception
Democrats reintroduce bill to safeguard access to contraception