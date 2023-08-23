Person hit and killed by train in Rusk County

By Lindsay Alowairdi
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A person was hit and killed by a train in Rusk County Tuesday evening.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office says it got a 911 call around 5:45 p.m. reporting a person had been hit by a train and was on the train tracks at Marshall Road in the Town of Marshall, which is southeast of Ladysmith.

When crews got there, they found the person underneath the train. They were pronounced dead at the scene. That person’s name, age, and gender have not been released.

The incident is under investigation by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Canadian National Railroad and the Rusk County Medical Examiner’s Office.

