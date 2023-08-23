Price County Sheriff’s Office investigating assault in Catawba area

By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT
PRICE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Price County Sheriff Brian Schmidt reports his office is investigating an assault that occurred in the Catawba area.

Sheriff Schmidt says on Aug. 22, 2023, at 4:15 p.m., a male victim told authorities he was assaulted by a male suspect. The victim reported the male suspect came to his home and was acting strangely. The victim reported he needed an ambulance and was bleeding profusely. It was reported the victim was hit in the head with a shovel and stabbed with a pitchfork.

According to Sheriff Schmidt, the suspect fled the area in a vehicle, was later found, and is no longer a danger to the public.

