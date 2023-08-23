Reedsburg 18-year-old charged in 7th grader’s death at school bus stop

By Marcus Aarsvold and Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An 18-year-old has been charged in the death of a Reedsburg girl, who was waiting to board a school bus in May when she was hit by a pickup truck and killed.

Kevin Green, 18, appeared in Sauk County court for his initial appearance Wednesday. He is accused of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle in connection with the crash that happened the morning of May 12 in the Town of Excelsior.

The criminal complaint filed Wednesday alleges the 18-year-old was texting and driving before the crash, which resulted in the death of 13-year-old Evelyn Gurney.

Green was driving a Ford F-150 around 7:30 a.m. when the complaint alleges he didn’t notice a school bus had stopped in front of him to pick students up. The complaint accuses Green of driving about 63 miles per hour when he swerved toward the ditch, hit the right side of the back of the school bus before hitting Gurney.

The complaint does not name Gurney as the victim, but her family told NBC15 that the charge would be filed Wednesday. The Reedsburg community held several events following Evelyn’s death to memorialize her and raise money for the Gurney family.

If convicted, Green faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine.

This is a breaking news story and this article will be updated with more details from the complaint.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dangerous heat index values in store Wednesday
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: heat and humidity peak Wednesday with dangerous heat index values
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Derrick Van Orden
Rep. Van Orden announces passing of oldest daughter
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say

Latest News

FILE - A man walks by the Wisconsin state Capitol, Oct. 10, 2012, in Madison, Wis. The...
Wisconsin Democrats want to ban sham lawsuits as GOP senator continues fight against local news site
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (8/23/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (8/23/23)
Graphic
Lane closure on Highway 29 in Chippewa County due to pavement buckle
Janet Protasiewicz
Wisconsin Republicans ask newly elected liberal justice to not hear redistricting case