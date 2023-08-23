Multiple buildings on UW-Eau Claire’s campus to close Wednesday due to heat

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple buildings on UW-Eau Claire’s campus are set to close Wednesday due to the heat.

A message was sent to student, faculty, and staff.

The message from Grace Crickette, Vice Chancellor, Division of Finance and Administration, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, states in part quote:

“Due to the excessive heat and humidity, several buildings on lower campus will close today to ensure our chiller equipment can continue to operate.

Schneider Hall and the Nursing building will close starting at 11 a.m. today through the end of the day. Entrance doors will be locked by 11:30 a.m. to ensure this closure is effective in reducing the load on the system.

Students, faculty, and staff in these buildings are encouraged to work from home or find alternative arrangements on campus. McIntyre Library is open until 4 p.m. today and available as an alternative work location.

This is an emerging situation and additional building closures may be considered. Updates will be provided throughout the day.

Click here for heat-related safety information from the Department of Risk Management, Safety & Sustainability .”

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.