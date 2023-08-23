Multiple buildings on UW-Eau Claire’s campus to close Wednesday due to heat

UWEC
UWEC(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple buildings on UW-Eau Claire’s campus are set to close Wednesday due to the heat.

A message was sent to student, faculty, and staff.

The message from Grace Crickette, Vice Chancellor, Division of Finance and Administration, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, states in part quote:

“Due to the excessive heat and humidity, several buildings on lower campus will close today to ensure our chiller equipment can continue to operate.

Schneider Hall and the Nursing building will close starting at 11 a.m. today through the end of the day. Entrance doors will be locked by 11:30 a.m. to ensure this closure is effective in reducing the load on the system.

Students, faculty, and staff in these buildings are encouraged to work from home or find alternative arrangements on campus. McIntyre Library is open until 4 p.m. today and available as an alternative work location.

This is an emerging situation and additional building closures may be considered. Updates will be provided throughout the day.

Click here for heat-related safety information from the Department of Risk Management, Safety & Sustainability.”

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dangerous heat index values in store Wednesday
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: heat and humidity peak Wednesday with dangerous heat index values
Hotel guest Michelle Griese says she saw a snake slithering down the hallway before it went...
Mom finds snakes while staying at Wisconsin hotel with 4-year-old son
Derrick Van Orden
Rep. Van Orden announces passing of oldest daughter
A teen in Minnesota caught a wallet full of cash while fishing.
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say

Latest News

Janet Protasiewicz
Wisconsin Republicans ask newly elected liberal justice to not hear redistricting case
Generic police lights
Price County Sheriff’s Office investigating assault in Catawba area
The DNR says the public is encouraged to submit comments regarding this decision and the...
DNR seeking public input regarding Chippewa Falls Safe Drinking Water Loan Program Project
FILE - Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers speaks at a campaign stop, Oct. 27, 2022, in...
Gov. Evers creates task force to study AI’s affect on Wisconsin workforce