Winning $100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Viroqua

By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Lottery is noting a few lucky winners in the state recently.

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, on Monday Kwik Trip on 603 S. Main Street in Viroqua sold a winning $100,000 Powerball ticket for the Aug. 21 Powerball drawing.

The Wisconsin Lottery also says on Saturday, Aug. 19 winning tickets of $350,000 (SuperCash!) and $50,000 (Powerball) were purchased from the R-Store on 4101 Schofield Avenue in Schofield and at BP on 5606 South Packard Avenue in Cudahy for the SuperCash! and Powerball drawings.

Additional information is available on Wisconsin Lottery’s website HERE.

