Winning $100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Viroqua

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Lottery is noting a few lucky winners in the state recently.

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, on Monday Kwik Trip on 603 S. Main Street in Viroqua sold a winning $100,000 Powerball ticket for the Aug. 21 Powerball drawing.

The Wisconsin Lottery also says on Saturday, Aug. 19 winning tickets of $350,000 (SuperCash!) and $50,000 (Powerball) were purchased from the R-Store on 4101 Schofield Avenue in Schofield and at BP on 5606 South Packard Avenue in Cudahy for the SuperCash! and Powerball drawings.

