Back-to-School: Walking to School

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Back-to-School season is underway with some students already in the classroom.

If your child is walking to school this year, experts say there are a few things to keep in mind before they head out the door. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends kids be at least 10 years old before they begin walking to school on their own.

Parents should also discuss traffic safety laws with their kids like observing traffic signals and looking both ways before crossing the street.

Jessica Boland is a worksite wellness consultant at Gundersen Health System.

She says kids should ideally walk to school in groups with other kids and have a plan for emergencies or if approached by a stranger.

“Parents should talk to their children about being aware of surroundings and those that may be walking on the street at the same time. And then a plan if they feel uncomfortable, maybe a house to go to, to ask for help,” Boland said. She says it’s also good to practice the route to school with your kids before letting them go on their own.

