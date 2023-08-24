Chippewa Valley Council Boy Scouts of America hosts clay shoot

13th Annual Clay Shoot for Scouting
13th Annual Clay Shoot for Scouting
By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Aiming for more funds, the Chippewa Valley Council Boy Scouts of America hosted its Annual Clay Shoot Thursday in Eau Claire.

The 62 teams that came out to the Eau Claire Rod & Gun Club got to shoot a couple of rounds per member, enjoy food and even win some prizes.

Rifles are provided for those who don’t have one and coaching as well.

Tim Campbell, Chair of the event, says he’s happy with the turnout.

“Every single year we have new teams that are coming and showing up. We have a lot of lady’s teams that are starting to come in, show up, so it’s been a lot of fun,” Campbell said.

Campbell says turnout grows each year for the event, which benefits the Chippewa Valley Chapter of the Boy Scouts.

