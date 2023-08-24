Chippewa Valley Free Clinic receives 3-year grant to increase dental services

Chippewa Valley Free Clinic
Chippewa Valley Free Clinic(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Valley Free Clinic is announcing it has been awarded an annual $100,000 grant from the Department of Human Services.

The grant is intended to be used to expand and increase Chippewa Valley Free Clinic’s dental clinic services for the next three years.

According to information from Chippewa Valley Free Clinic, with this new grant the Clinic intends to expand its services by adding two additional dental clinics each month and hiring a part-time dentist, a hygienist, as well as an intern from the Department of Workforce Development Youth Apprenticeship program.

Chippewa Valley Free Clinic says this will allow the Clinic to deliver care to an estimated 50 new patients and add 125 new appointments.

“I’m amazed at all the support we’ve had to expand these dental services to those in need. I look forward to continued expansion of our service offering, with, of course, the community’s continued involvement,” Dr. Sean Tarpenning, Dental Director with Chippewa Valley Free Clinic, said.

If you’re a dental professional and you’d like to volunteer, you are asked to contact rhea@cvfreeclinic.org or 715-839-8477 extension 204.

Donation information is available HERE.

