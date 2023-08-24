Dunn County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing juvenile

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing juvenile by the name of Hallie.

The juvenile was last seen near 1410th Avenue outside of Ridgeland, around 10:00 p.m. Wednesday night, the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office says.

If you’ve seen anyone matching her description or know the whereabouts of Hallie, you are asked to contact the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office at 715-232-1348 or anonymously HERE.

