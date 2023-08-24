Heat Advisory Thursday as temperatures gradually cool through the weekend

Hot and very muggy weather took hold in the area again today as we had sunshine, southwest flow, and a heat ridge over the region. Most locations saw temperatures in the 90s, with our southern counties experiencing triple digit heat. In fact, La Crosse made it up to 104°, breaking the previous record high of 101°, set back in 1948. Heat indexes throughout the day were over 100 degrees with an Excessive Heat Warning still in effect until 9pm for the Coulee Region and 10pm for the Chippewa Valley. It will be another warm and muggy night across Western Wisconsin as dew points stay in the 70s with a front slowly meandering over the Chippewa Valley to the south. Winds will shift out of the north and northeast as lows cool into the low and mid-70s. Patchy fog may develop late, so keep that in mind as you head out the door in the morning. Mostly sunny skies will take us through tomorrow with a weak low and cold front passing to the south and east. Temperatures won’t be near as hot, but still on the warm side in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. Given that it will still feel sticky out with dew points in the upper 60s to around 70, heat indexes may reach up to 100°. Because of this, a Heat Advisory will be in effect through 7pm tomorrow. You’ll still want to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the air conditioning, especially if you work outside for a living.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect through Thursday evening (WEAU)

A weak cold front drops to the south as temperatures remain warm (WEAU)

Friday could bring our next chance for a few spotty showers and storms as an upper-level shortwave trough moves to the north. The day will feature a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures cool closer to average in the mid-80s, though it will remain humid. This weekend will bring the return of comfortable weather across the area as a cold front slides through Friday night with Canadian high pressure taking hold behind it. Both Saturday and Sunday will have partly sunny skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. The best news is humidity won’t be a factor as dew points retreat back into the 50s with drier air pushing in. By Monday, low pressure will be situated north of Minnesota with a trailing cold front working in from the west. This will bring us a chance for scattered showers and storms to kick off next week as highs stay in the upper 70s. On Tuesday, temperatures look to only reach the mid-70s as it appears we’ll be under the influence of an upper trough, while a ridge builds further west. Sun and clouds will give way to abundant sunshine Wednesday as high pressure moves in with highs up around average at 80.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.