Nonprofit honors veterans and their spouses with the flight of their dreams

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Local veterans and veteran spouses took to the skies for the flight of their dreams.

Six veterans and seniors with HeatherWood Assisted Living & Memory Care were honored with a free flight, in a restored WWII era bi-plane, thanks to the nonprofit organization, Dream Flights.

Pilot, Molly Littlefield, said the experience in unbeatable.

“You get to look into the veteran’s eyes, you hear their stories and you bring them half an hour worth of joy. That is something the typical person doesn’t get to do, it’s just for veterans, which makes it so special that we honor him in that way,” Littlefield said.

Littlefield said she’s geared up for over 150 Dream Flights with her partner, Keith.

“We have a love for veterans because my father instructed in the Stearman (WWII era bi-plane) he and my mother bought one after the war and my father taught me to fly in his Stearman. So we have a love for both the airplane and the veterans. This mission just encompasses everything that’s really dear to our hearts,” Littlefield said.

Flyers experience the same aircraft used to train aviators back in the 1940′s. One of the first to take off was Katheryne Franson, spouse of veteran Irving Franson. Irving Franson served in the U.S. Army from 1943-1946 as a combat engineer and was stationed in Japan during WWII.

Katheryne Franson has been flying planes since before she could drive. She said it was great being back in the cockpit.

“It wasn’t the first time I’ve been up and out, but it was a lot of fun today, everybody was so nice. I enjoyed every minute of it,” Franson said.

Ernie Vretenar Jr. also received a Dream Flight. Vretenar served as a 3rd class torpedo man during the Vietnam era. He went on a 7 month west pac tour which took him to several regions of Asia before returning to Pearl Harbor.

“It’s always nice to have someone say, hey, there’s something you did in the past. and it was for the country in general, so it’s just a nice recognition,” Vretenar said.

Dream Flights focuses on honoring WWII veterans.

“They’re an aging population and we had some amazing experiences hearing stories that some families had said their grandfather or father had never shared before. It almost brings out stories and emotions that maybe have been hidden for a long time. So every airplane has signatures from WWII veterans,” Littlefield said.

Since it’s founding in 2011, the organization has honored nearly 6,000 veterans and seniors with free Dream Flights.

