Project Hero Therapy Bike Ride

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Project Hero’s annual great lakes therapy bike ride has arrived at the Hampton Inn in La Crosse. Project Hero is a national nonprofit organization that helps veterans and first responders affected by injury, PTSD, and traumatic brain injury achieve rehabilitation, recovery, and resiliance in their daily lives.

Project hero ride leader, John Baker, and fellow rider, Melvin Lane, say the ride is important to military veterans.

“It’s about getting veterans, disabled veterans and first responders together on a challenge ride,” said Baker. “And we call it a therapy ride because it actually helps us deal with the demons and some of the mental health issues and the physical issues, as some of us have suffered from our past military experience.”

“When you’re around veterans who have already experienced what you’ve experienced before, it makes it a lot easier to talk to them,” said Lane. “If you like camaraderie and you like having shared experiences and coming together. And then it feels like we’re still back when we first started in the military. It’s a bond. You can’t break this bond.”

The ride hasn’t been easy though. This week’s heat wave has made temperature rise into the triple digits. However, this hasn’t stopped the ride.

“We rode 92 miles yesterday in that extreme heat,” said Baker. “It’s slowing us down a little bit. We’re taking more water breaks, you know, we’re just watching out for each other.”

“The heat is unusual. I’ve never experienced a hundred and, you know, two or three or four in Minnesota,” said Lane. “So, this is unusual. I’ve never seen it before, but it’s been hard. But we’re making it, you know, just helping each other.

The riders still have a long way to go to get to Madison. It gives these veterans plenty of time for cycling and bonding.

The ride began in Minneapolis on Monday. The riders will travel from La Crosse to Reedsburg today and will travel from Reedsburg to Madison to complete the ride tomorrow.

