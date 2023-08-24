Rep. Emerson Statement on Human Trafficking Taskforce Appointment

MADISON, Wis. (STATE REPRESENTATIVE JODI EMERSON PRESS RELEASE) - Today, Representative Jodi Emerson (D-Eau Claire) was appointed as the Vice Chair of the Assembly Speaker’s Taskforce on Human Trafficking. This task force will explore innovative solutions to combat human trafficking through prevention, supporting and empowering survivors, and prosecuting traffickers.

Representative Emerson issued the following statement in response:

“I am honored to have been appointed the Vice Chair of the Speaker’s Taskforce on Human Trafficking. In my years of work as an anti-trafficking advocate before my election to the Assembly, I learned how dire and under-noticed the issue of trafficking is in our society and I have worked in the legislature to advance policies to help stop human trafficking.

“I am hopeful that this taskforce will provide us with a chance to collaborate as legislators to address this urgent issue. Preventing and stopping trafficking is a truly nonpartisan ideal that brings together values that everyone can agree on – the rights to autonomy, freedom, and safety. While advocates and legislators have made some strides in recent decades to combat this scourge, there is still a great deal of work that we can do to finally end trafficking in Wisconsin.”

