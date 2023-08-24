Sex offender to be released in the City of Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Police Department is informing the public of a sex offender that is to be released in the City of Eau Claire.

Eau Claire police say 34-year-old Chizaram Okoroji is set to be released from prison on Aug. 29, 2023.

According to information from Eau Claire police, Okoroji’s previous Eau Claire County convictions include 2nd degree sexual assault and 3rd degree sexual assault. Okoroji is set to be released without a home in the City of Eau Claire.

Eau Claire police added conditions of his release include lifetime Sex Offender registration and GPS tracking. Okoroji is also to comply with all Sex Offender Registrant rules, cooperate with electronic monitoring, and have no unsupervised contact with minors.

