St. Joseph’s Hospital holds used book sale

St. Joseph's Hospital used book sale
St. Joseph's Hospital used book sale(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - One local hospital is helping books go from one personal library to the next.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Volunteer Partner’s are holding a used book sale Thursday and Friday.

With books from romance to skill building, the sale is being held outside the St. Joseph’s Hospital Plant Services Garage in Chippewa Falls.

Susan Wynamko, Book Sale Coordinator, speaks more on what they do with the money made from the book sale.

“The proceeds for this go to the scholarship fund of the Roots group, and we usually give six $1,000 scholarships to individuals in the area that are entering into health care professions. And it can be any type of health care profession, radiology technicians, lab technician, nurses, physicians, physician assistants, even bio engineering,” Wynamko said.

The sale continues from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
Chippewa Falls woman killed in Sawyer County hit-and-run incident
train
Person hit and killed by train in Rusk County
Initial appearance for Kevin Green, who is accused of homicide by negligent operation of a...
Reedsburg 18-year-old charged in 7th grader’s death at school bus stop
Graphic
Lanes now open after lane closure on Highway 29 due to pavement buckle

Latest News

Back-to-School: Walking to School
Back-to-School: Walking to School
Gundersen Health System
Back to School: Walking to school
Missing juvenile
Dunn County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing juvenile
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (8/24/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (8/24/23)