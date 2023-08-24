St. Joseph’s Hospital holds used book sale

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - One local hospital is helping books go from one personal library to the next.

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Volunteer Partner’s are holding a used book sale Thursday and Friday.

With books from romance to skill building, the sale is being held outside the St. Joseph’s Hospital Plant Services Garage in Chippewa Falls.

Susan Wynamko, Book Sale Coordinator, speaks more on what they do with the money made from the book sale.

“The proceeds for this go to the scholarship fund of the Roots group, and we usually give six $1,000 scholarships to individuals in the area that are entering into health care professions. And it can be any type of health care profession, radiology technicians, lab technician, nurses, physicians, physician assistants, even bio engineering,” Wynamko said.

The sale continues from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Friday.

