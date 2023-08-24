UW-La Crosse: Expect heavy traffic as students move in

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - As the bulk of student move in is set to take place Aug. 30-Sept. 2, the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse says to expect heavy traffic.

A few select City streets will be shut down and volunteers will be helping to direct traffic for pedestrian safety, according to UW-La Crosse.

UW-La Crosse says to expect increased traffic along some of La Crosse’s busiest streets, including:

Badger Street

Campbell Road

La Crosse Street

Oakland Street

Pine Street

Vine Street

West Avenue

“This is always an exciting time of year for us. We look forward to welcoming students to campus for the year and greeting their families as they assist in getting their student settled into their new home-away-from-home,” Lisa Weston, UWL Associate Director for Residence Life, said. “We are grateful for the 250 volunteers, including many of the UWL Athletic Teams, staff, faculty, and student organizations who help us make this an easy process. Everyone is invested in starting the year off on the right foot.”

The University adds that the first day of fall semester classes at UW-La Crosse is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.