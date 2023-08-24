WAGNER TAILS: Squid

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you adopt Squid, you’ll also be bringing home his crinkle ball toy.

This 12-week-old kitten takes his toy with him everywhere. He’ll even hold onto it while playing with other toys.

Squid is available for adoption at Moses Ark Rescue in Menomonie. In addition to his crinkle ball, he loves wrestling with the other kittens.

Squid would love a more active home where he’ll get lots of playtime, and he will take cuddle breaks. He should do well with other pets in the home.

Click HERE to contact Moses Ark Rescue.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.