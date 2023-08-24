Water Street hosts new sidewalk sale

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -One man’s junk is another man’s treasure and a new sidewalk sale on Water Street is hoping to help people find their treasure.

The Junk and Disorderly Water Street Sidewalk Sale is a new event where participating businesses will have deals, activities, and the chance to win prizes. The event came to life by expanding on a sidewalk sale the owner of Avalon Floral, Sandra O’Connell, used to host herself. The Water Street Vice Chairman, Jeff Frawley, said the Water Street Improvement District Board expanded on O’Connell’s idea to include more businesses and encourage people to check out Water Street.

“Water Street has somewhat of the stigma of the 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. crowd,” Frawley said. “People think of college students coming down here to party and not a lot of people think of all the different businesses we have that operate throughout the day. whether that be clothing boutiques, or floral shops, or hair salons, and nice restaurants.”

The sale started on Thursday, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will go on until Sunday, Aug. 26. Frawley said they know that it will be a hot start to the weekend so some businesses will have water available outside and there will be sales inside as well as on the sidewalk.

Frawley said Estilo Salon, Avalon Floral, Willow on Water, Mona Lisa’s, Fleet Feet, and Details Boutique will be participating in the sidewalk sale. He hopes more businesses jump in throughout the weekend.

