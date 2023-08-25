2 people arrested in Vernon County

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Vernon County Sheriff is reporting the arrest of two people.

Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson is reporting the arrest of 41-year-old Lacy Storkson and 54-year-old Dexter Yarbough, both of La Crosse.

Sheriff Torgerson says on Friday around 5:30 a.m., Dexter Yarbough came to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office to report his identification card and an electronic tablet were missing after giving a woman a ride from La Crosse to rural De Soto.

According to information from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:00 a.m., a deputy sheriff and K-9 Dax found a woman along South Creek Road. The woman, identified as Lacy Storkson, was taken into custody on an outstanding apprehension request and booked into the Vernon County Detention Center. Around 8:30 a.m., Dexter Yarbough was taken into custody, at the Sheriff’s Office, following a positive canine alert on a car that Yarbough had been driving. Yarbough was booked into the Vernon County Detention Center on the suspicion of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sheriff Torgerson says Yarbough appeared in Vernon County Circuit Court and was released on a $10,000.00 signature bond with several conditions. Formal charges are being sought through Vernon County District Attorney. Yarbough is due back in court on Sept. 26, at 8:30 a.m. Storkson will be held on the previous probation violation pending further instructions by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

Sheriff Torgerson adds further testing on an unknown substance found in the vehicle was completed with a positive result for the presence of fentanyl.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating.

If you have any information about this crime or any other crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 608-637-8477, or submit an online tip at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.