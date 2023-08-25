Body pulled from ocean confirmed as recent high school graduate who was fishing for lobster

A medical examiner has confirmed a body found on Monday is missing lobsterman Tylar Michaud.
A medical examiner has confirmed a body found on Monday is missing lobsterman Tylar Michaud.(Gouldsboro Fire / Rescue)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The identification of a body pulled from the ocean this week confirmed the worst fears of many in the community following the discovery of an empty lobster boat belonging to a recent high school graduate from Maine.

Tylar Michaud, 18, of Steuben, went missing on July 21 after he went out to tend his lobster traps near Petit Manan Island. A massive search was launched after his boat was discovered empty.

The state medical examiner’s office on Thursday positively identified a body recovered earlier in the week as Michaud, said Patrick Keliher, commissioner of the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

“I’m grateful for the tremendous outpouring of support that followed Tylar’s disappearance. The efforts of all who joined in the difficult search were unprecedented. Many agencies and individuals devoted countless hours to this search. It speaks volumes about the profound impact a loss like this can have,” Keliher said in a statement Friday.

Michaud was lost at sea less than two months after graduating from Sumner Memorial High School. He planned to use proceeds from lobster fishing to pay for classes this fall at Maine Maritime Academy.

The body was discovered in waters off Addison by another lobsterman on Monday, a day after several hundred people attended a memorial service at the high school.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing juvenile
Dunn County Sheriff’s Office: Missing juvenile found safe
Generic police lights
Chippewa Falls woman killed in Sawyer County hit-and-run incident
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’
Chizaram Okoroji
Sex offender to be released in the City of Eau Claire

Latest News

Captain Harmon and Private Peirson were not only natives of New Richmond, but half brothers who...
New Richmond post office renamed in honor of decorated WWII veterans
Seymour hosts third annual Fever Fest for all ages to enjoy
Seymour Ball Club hosts Fever Fest for the third year in a row
Seymour Hosts Fever Fest with Live Music, Games, Food, and More
Back to School Rummage Sale
FILE - Glenda Starke wears a transgender flag as a counter protest during a rally in favor of a...
Texas ban on gender-affirming health care for minors blocked, Missouri ban allowed to take effect