Chippewa Valley yoga sanctuary will offer goat and alpaca yoga

FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) -People looking to find their inner yogi can now do so accompanied by goats and alpacas at a Fall Creek yoga sanctuary.

Hidden Timber Soul Sanctuary is a new yoga sanctuary that will offer beginner-level goat yoga classes starting on Friday, Sep. 1. The classes run about 30 minutes, but the whole experience takes about an hour and 15 minutes, so people have ample time to interact with the goats. One of the Co-owners, Kristina Brett-Buckman, said this sanctuary has been six months in the making after she and her wife decided to try something new.

“For the last 20 years, I’ve been in customer service and I guess, mainly within the COVID time-frame, I started realizing that what I was doing for a living really wasn’t sparking anymore,” Brett-Buckman said. “Through some self-discovery, it came to light that I wanted a hobby farm.”

Brett-Buckman said that the dream of having a hobby farm expanded into creating Hidden Timber Soul Sanctuary after she and her wife had a great goat yoga experience in Illinois and wanted to create a safe space for people who were stressed out.

Although goat yoga classes begin on Friday, Sep. 1 at the sanctuary, Brett-Buckman said they are not quite ready for alpaca yoga as they are continuing construction on the sanctuary and the yoga studio. They hope to offer alpaca yoga classes by the spring or summer of 2024.

Brett-Buckman said for people who are looking for help with long-term inner work the sanctuary will also offer life coaching.

