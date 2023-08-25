Crash backs up traffic on I-94 EB in Juneau Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Traffic is backed up about six miles along I-94 eastbound after a crash in Juneau County, Wisconsin Department of Transportation reports Friday.

The crash happened just before 3:45 p.m. Friday on I-94 eastbound near County HH, near Lyndon Station. All lanes are blocked, as of 4:30 p.m. Friday and a 511 camera shows lines of vehicles inching along the highway.

The DOT sent an updated alert around 4:45 that said the roadway was cleared, but traffic was still backed up. A new alert after 5 p.m. indicated traffic was backed up for six miles.

Wisconsin State Patrol is responding to the wreck. NBC15 reached out to State Patrol, who said they did not information to share.

WisDOT provided a detour for eastbound traffic, telling people to exit at County HH and head south to US 12. Drivers should then go southbound on US 12 and head back to I-90/94 eastbound.

