Back to School: Dunn County Humane Society holds rummage sale

By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Shopping for back to school can be quite the hassle but a local rummage sale is making it easier and cheaper for the community.

The Dunn County Humane Society is holding the sale featuring clothing, books, furniture and more.

From their previous rummage sales, they have $12,000 to $15,000 all to be donated to the humane society.

Lisa Drenckhahn, Event Coordinator for Dunn County Humane Society, says Saturday’s sale will have even better deals.

“We hand out 13-gallon garbage bags at the front door and whatever you can fit in, that is $10 in the main room. Everything else is half price. So it’s a great day to come in and get things that you didn’t know that you needed,” Drenckhahn said.

The sale continues Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and includes a bake sale. The location is Fanetti Community Center – Dunn County Fairgrounds (620 17th Street SE, Menomonie)

Additional information is available HERE.

