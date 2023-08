EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The City of Eau Claire plans to not include the paid on-street parking proposal in the 2024 operating budget, according to a statement from Dave Solberg, Deputy City Manager.

This is also confirmed by Aaron White, Community Development Director-Eau Claire.

Below is a statement from Dave Solberg, Deputy City Manager:

Good Afternoon downtown businesses, Following months of outreach to, and input from, local businesses downtown regarding the potential of paid on-street parking, the City plans to not include the paid on-street parking proposal in the 2024 operating budget. City staff plans to continue the ongoing discussions with businesses over the next year regarding paid on-street parking. The implementation date of a paid on-street parking program is anticipated to be no sooner than January 2025. Thank you for the input you’ve provided to City staff on paid on-street parking already, there has been many excellent ideas. I look forward to additional meetings with the businesses regarding the subject.

